Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Deliveroo plc (OTCMKTS:DROOF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DROOF. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Deliveroo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Deliveroo in a report on Monday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Deliveroo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on DROOF

Deliveroo Stock Performance

About Deliveroo

Shares of Deliveroo stock opened at $1.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1.57. Deliveroo has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.85.

(Get Free Report

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. It connects local consumers, riders and restaurants, and grocery partners. The company operates in the United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Italy, Belgium, Hong Kong, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Qatar. Deliveroo plc was founded in 2013 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Deliveroo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deliveroo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.