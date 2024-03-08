Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG) Sets New 12-Month High at $40.24

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $40.24 and last traded at $40.00, with a volume of 27714 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.31.
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $769.62 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.
Institutional Trading of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000.
Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF Company Profile
The Defiance 5G Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Bluestar 5G Communications index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global equities related to 5G networks. FIVG was launched on Mar 4, 2019 and is managed by Defiance.
