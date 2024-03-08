Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Acquired by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DE. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 15.2% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 109.7% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 6.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,906,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $961,000. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.58.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:DE traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $372.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,801. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $345.55 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.11.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

