Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Holdings Trimmed by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 236,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Deere & Company by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Deere & Company by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Deere & Company by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 391,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,906,000 after acquiring an additional 23,587 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $961,000. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded down $2.93 on Friday, reaching $372.39. 178,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,801. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $381.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $103.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.58.

Read Our Latest Report on DE

Deere & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.