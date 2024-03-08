DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
DarioHealth Stock Up 2.4 %
DarioHealth stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On DarioHealth
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.
DarioHealth Company Profile
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than DarioHealth
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Vital Farm’s Earnings: More than Sunny Side Up
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence in These Simple Ways
Receive News & Ratings for DarioHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DarioHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.