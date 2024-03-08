DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 927,400 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the January 31st total of 882,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

DarioHealth stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. DarioHealth has a twelve month low of $0.68 and a twelve month high of $5.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $46.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in DarioHealth by 1,268.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DarioHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in DarioHealth by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in DarioHealth by 141.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 15,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.31% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its user-centric multi-chronic condition digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.

