Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 956 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,530 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,282 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,675 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Perficient by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perficient by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,272 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Perficient

In other news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,302,300.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,801 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $591,955.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 3,664 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $246,440.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 212,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,302,300.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,149 shares of company stock valued at $885,619 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $64.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.15. Perficient, Inc. has a one year low of $51.23 and a one year high of $96.93. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.45.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.02). Perficient had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The firm had revenue of $220.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Perficient from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Perficient from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Perficient Profile

(Free Report)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. It offers strategy and transformation solution in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

