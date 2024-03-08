Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 61,518 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 61,518 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 331.4% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $1,921,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,524.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of ADI stock opened at $198.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.01. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.99 and a twelve month high of $202.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 65.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Analog Devices from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.26.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

