Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 546 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,336 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,049,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 379,301 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $14,144,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 557,377 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,793,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 39,218 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,142,088 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $42,588,000 after buying an additional 80,794 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.95.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $39.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.22. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $44.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.62%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

