Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,901 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 54.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 98,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after buying an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,308,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $351,470,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 71,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,286 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

JBT stock opened at $101.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $89.96 and a 52-week high of $125.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $444.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.81 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.12%.

About John Bean Technologies

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

