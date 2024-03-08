Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,709 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 27,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 154.1% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

Modine Manufacturing stock opened at $88.41 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $19.41 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 82,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $7,435,242.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,577,043.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,702,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Featured Stories

