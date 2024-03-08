Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,982 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ELF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $891,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $210.04 on Friday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $221.83. The firm has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.94, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ELF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $141.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ELF

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.89, for a total transaction of $4,677,693.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,165,713.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $156,007.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 91,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,877,957.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,759,884. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.