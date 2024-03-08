Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $989,000 Stock Holdings in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,468 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AXSM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.10.

Axsome Therapeutics stock opened at $72.04 on Friday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.



Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

