Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $915,000 Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 1,198.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,882 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,154.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231,355 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 2,249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836,373 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after buying an additional 1,370,533 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 936.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,501,000 after buying an additional 971,096 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XLG opened at $41.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.59 and a 200-day moving average of $36.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $28.29 and a 52 week high of $41.78.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

