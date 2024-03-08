Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.39 Million Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,348 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BOX were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in BOX by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BOX by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after purchasing an additional 170,949 shares during the period. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com downgraded BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.89.

BOX Stock Performance

BOX stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.83.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,747,401.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $193,285.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,121.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $311,220.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,451,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,427,645 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

