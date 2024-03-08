Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,443 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 154,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 45,232 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 634,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,511,000 after buying an additional 167,527 shares in the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,774,646.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.72, for a total value of $213,247.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,207.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $928,587. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PNFP stock opened at $84.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.48. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a one year low of $43.31 and a one year high of $92.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

