Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

VTV stock opened at $158.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.94. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $130.89 and a 52 week high of $158.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

