Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 89,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,455 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,210,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 394,870 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 4,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.37, for a total value of $80,000.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,019.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.