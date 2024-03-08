Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,653 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 166.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 843 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of TransUnion from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 12,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $943,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,284,883.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $82.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -53.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.61.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 7.50% and a positive return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.04 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.19%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Articles

