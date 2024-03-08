Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 1,676 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,765 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Lantheus by 102.5% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lantheus by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 60.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Lantheus by 115.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lantheus during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $62.59 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.20 and a 52-week high of $100.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $64.14.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lantheus currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

In related news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 251,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock worth $6,168,153. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

