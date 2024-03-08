Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,872 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,876,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096,408 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,421,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,402,000 after purchasing an additional 23,698 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,505,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $790,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,760 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,599,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $833,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,216,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Extra Space Storage from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $138.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,525,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $299,950.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 94,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,785,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,182 shares of company stock valued at $5,564,769 over the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.7 %

EXR stock opened at $146.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $147.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.19 and a twelve month high of $166.28.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($1.01). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $797.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.17%.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

Read More

