DA Davidson Cuts Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Price Target to $3.50

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

LEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial cut Lion Electric from an outperform spec market weight rating to a sec perform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.70 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.89.

Lion Electric Trading Up 1.5 %

LEV stock opened at $1.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.39 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. Analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lion Electric during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Articles

