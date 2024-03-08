Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Shares Bought by Kennedy Capital Management LLC

Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,360 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,355 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Customers Bancorp worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUBI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 56.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after buying an additional 822,072 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1,867.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 778,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 738,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 722.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 334,057 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $8,100,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth $7,565,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider Glenn Hedde sold 666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $36,097.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,997.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $54.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.80. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.87 and a twelve month high of $60.09. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $191.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBI shares. Wedbush cut their target price on Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Customers Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Customers Bancorp Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

