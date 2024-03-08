CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Price Performance
Shares of LON:CMPI opened at GBX 111.54 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a PE ratio of -1,080.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.14. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.60).
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income
