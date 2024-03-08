CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.80

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income (LON:CMPI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Price Performance

Shares of LON:CMPI opened at GBX 111.54 ($1.42) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £56.28 million and a PE ratio of -1,080.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 110.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 110.14. CT Global Managed Portfolio Income has a one year low of GBX 98 ($1.24) and a one year high of GBX 126 ($1.60).

Get CT Global Managed Portfolio Income alerts:

About CT Global Managed Portfolio Income

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.