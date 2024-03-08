CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in CSX during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,956,000. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 125.1% in the third quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 43,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

