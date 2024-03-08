CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 822,766 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,537 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CSX were worth $25,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after purchasing an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter worth $621,349,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CSX by 558.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $37.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average is $33.09. The stock has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 26.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

