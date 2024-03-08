CSL Limited (ASX:CSL) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.83 Per Share

CSL Limited (ASX:CSL – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 8th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 1.826 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 10th. This is a positive change from CSL’s previous interim dividend of $1.55.

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.18.

In other news, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis 114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. In related news, insider Samantha (Sam) Lewis 114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. Also, insider Alison Watkins 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CSL Limited researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes biopharmaceutical and vaccines in Australia, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, and internationally. The company operates through CSL Behring, CSL Seqirus, and CSL Vifor segments. The CSL Behring segment offers plasma products, gene therapies, and recombinants.

