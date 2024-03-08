Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.23.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCK. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Crown from $117.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Crown from $93.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Crown from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on CCK

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Crown

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,238,973.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Crown by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $77.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.91. Crown has a 1-year low of $69.61 and a 1-year high of $96.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.34.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Crown’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.