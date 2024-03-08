CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $410.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $330.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $332.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.31.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $329.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $298.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.32. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,465,236.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.04, for a total transaction of $7,501,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 306,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,732,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $464,000. True Vision MN LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

