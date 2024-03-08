CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Increased to $350.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $350.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna began coverage on CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a positive rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised CrowdStrike from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $230.32. The company has a market cap of $79.17 billion, a PE ratio of 915.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $365.00.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,287,000 after purchasing an additional 15,255 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,152.2% during the 3rd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 18,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 17,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

