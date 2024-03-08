CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.890-0.900 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $902.2 million-$905.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $899.3 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.770-3.970 EPS.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $298.62 and a 200 day moving average of $230.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $115.67 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $330.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $365.31.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,777 shares in the company, valued at $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,293,289.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $356,395.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,155 shares in the company, valued at $9,465,236.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 89,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 7,538 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.