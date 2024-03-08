CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,249 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.09% of CrowdStrike worth $36,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.31.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total value of $2,629,274.75. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 333,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,085,226.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.67 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

