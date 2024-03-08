Critical Comparison: Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

Lendway (NASDAQ:LDWY – Get Free Report) and CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.1% of Lendway shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Lendway shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of CMG Holdings Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get Lendway alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Lendway and CMG Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lendway 44.58% -4.25% -3.15% CMG Holdings Group -48.34% -61.02% -19.81%

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Lendway has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMG Holdings Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Lendway and CMG Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lendway 0 0 0 0 N/A CMG Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lendway and CMG Holdings Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lendway $18.80 million 0.48 $10.05 million $1.11 4.62 CMG Holdings Group $2.03 million 0.43 $20,000.00 N/A N/A

Lendway has higher revenue and earnings than CMG Holdings Group.

Summary

Lendway beats CMG Holdings Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lendway

(Get Free Report)

Lendway, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company also operates a non-bank lending marketplace. The company was formerly known as Insignia Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Lendway, Inc. in August 2023. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About CMG Holdings Group

(Get Free Report)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc., a marketing communications company, operates organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment sectors in the United States. The company is involved in the production and promotion, event design, sponsorship evaluation, negotiation and activation, talent buying, show production, stage and set design, and data analysis and management activities. It also offers branding and design services, such as graphic, industrial and package designs across traditional and new media, public relations, social media, media development and relations, and interactive marketing platforms to provide its clients with customary private digital media networks for the design and development of individual broadcasting digital media channels, as well as to sell, promote, and enhance their digital media video content through mobile, online, and social mediums. In addition, the company provides develops, manages, and executes sales promotion programs. The company serves clients operating in the marketing communication industry. CMG Holdings Group, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Lendway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lendway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.