CRH (NYSE:CRH) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) had its price target increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $89.70 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CRH. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $69.58.
The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its position in CRH by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,867,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,145,000 after purchasing an additional 243,283 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $7,912,000. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in CRH by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CRH in the 4th quarter worth $99,000. 8.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials in Ireland and internationally. It operates through three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; It also offers precast concrete and polymer-based products, such as underground vaults, drainage pipes and structures, utility enclosures, and modular precast structures to the water, energy, communication, transportation, and building structures markets; and construction accessories, such as engineered anchoring, fixing, and connection solutions, as well as lifting systems, formwork accessories, and other accessories used in construction applications.
