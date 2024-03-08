Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes $724,000 Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in Dover by 15.3% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 137,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,329,000 after buying an additional 18,300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Dover by 53.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 528,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,415,000 after buying an additional 183,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the third quarter worth $3,775,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover Price Performance

Dover stock opened at $171.89 on Friday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $127.25 and a 12-month high of $172.30. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover Announces Dividend

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dover

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.