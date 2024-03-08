Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $283.32 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $209.39 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $270.17 and a 200-day moving average of $253.26.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

