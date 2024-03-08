Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Sells 280 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 17,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 54,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2,972.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 398,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,902,000 after buying an additional 385,716 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $89.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.03 and a one year high of $89.49.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

