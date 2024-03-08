Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,368 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,633,648 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $959,144,000 after buying an additional 18,147 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $719,198,000 after buying an additional 310,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $603,418,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,356,424 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $513,406,000 after buying an additional 140,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,313,689 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $497,231,000 after buying an additional 8,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LULU. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $529.00 to $596.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.87.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $457.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.70 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $470.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.72. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.58 and a 52 week high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The apparel retailer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 44.81%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.64, for a total transaction of $7,617,456.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,897,925.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Meghan Frank sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $776,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,190,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,658 shares of company stock worth $21,183,956 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

