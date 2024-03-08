Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases Shares of 55,700 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Sunrun by 207.4% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,037,529 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,531,000 after purchasing an additional 699,992 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 64.8% during the third quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 206,913 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 112.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,226,821 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $27,969,000 after buying an additional 1,180,823 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 87.8% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 97,123 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 167.7% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 276,923 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,478,000 after buying an additional 173,477 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RUN shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Monday, February 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sunrun in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sunrun from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

In other Sunrun news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,203,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Edward Harris Fenster sold 170,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $3,435,172.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,203,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,278,084.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total value of $65,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 411,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,988,931.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 203,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,949,592. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.45. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

