Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 2,243 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 116.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MSI. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $334.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $323.32 and a 200 day moving average of $305.26. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.85 and a 1 year high of $339.63.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 441.65%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.48%.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total value of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MSI

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.