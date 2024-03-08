Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $871,000 in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $204.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.47 and a 12-month high of $204.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.27.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

