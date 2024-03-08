Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 30.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $233.34 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $179.43 and a 12 month high of $233.93. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.40.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

