Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 146.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $392.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $371.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $323.92. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $403.00. The stock has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.07, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.36.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at $9,373,093.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.15, for a total transaction of $1,598,307.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $69,958.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.20, for a total transaction of $740,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,373,093.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,752 shares of company stock worth $85,804,539. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.