Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Grows Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 343.4% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $91.16 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -155.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWK has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

