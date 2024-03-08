Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,547 Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 264.7% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 62 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of DE opened at $375.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. Deere & Company has a one year low of $345.55 and a one year high of $450.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $381.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.11.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 17.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.58.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.