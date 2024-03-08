Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 763 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after purchasing an additional 334,510,840 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,400 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,315,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,773 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,256,090,000 after purchasing an additional 164,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $792,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,520 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $206.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $197.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.43. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $208.10.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

