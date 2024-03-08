Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 449 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 36.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 509,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,195,000 after acquiring an additional 135,609 shares during the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,601,000 after acquiring an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 71,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

BATS:MTUM opened at $189.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $170.10 and a 200-day moving average of $154.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

