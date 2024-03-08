Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 197 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.51. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Guggenheim lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Cfra reissued a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.77.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

