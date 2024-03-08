Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys 1,333 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,411 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.6% during the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 24.0% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,045 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $20,209,000 after purchasing an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 164,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $82,865,000 after buying an additional 8,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of UNH opened at $478.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $554.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $441.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $515.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $518.02.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.98 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $94.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.13 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 6.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $596.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $565.00 to $503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $551.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $584.00 to $581.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.33.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

