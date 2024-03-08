Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 17,561 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 240,323 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,504 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 16,732 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,478,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.79.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $241.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $223.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $214.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $245.29.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 8.94%. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.