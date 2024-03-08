Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 66.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 10.9% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 109,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,087,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 159.8% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $159,832,000 after buying an additional 895,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $1,846,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the third quarter worth $6,285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Performance

Shares of GE opened at $166.50 on Friday. General Electric has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $166.73. The company has a market cap of $181.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.24 and a 200-day moving average of $123.55.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $153.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.71.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

